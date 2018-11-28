3 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan due to bomb attack: report

Three U.S. soldiers were killed due to a roadside bomb explosion in eastern Afghanistan, Xinhua reported according to The Washington Post.

Citing U.S. military officials, the report said that the incident took place during a U.S. military patrol near Ghazni city, which caused three other U.S. service members and a U.S. military contractor wounded.

The survivors were evacuated from the area and received medical attention, according to the report.

The official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan confirmed the casualties in this attack on Tuesday.

This attack appeared to be the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan in the last 17 months.

A U.S. service member was killed last Saturday while conducting an operation in Afghanistan, according to the official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission.

Earlier this month, a major of U.S. Army National Guard was killed in Afghanistan in an insider attack launched by a member of the Afghan security forces.

U.S. military deaths have surpassed 2,400 since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news