3 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan due to bomb attack: report

28 November 2018 07:47 (UTC+04:00)

Three U.S. soldiers were killed due to a roadside bomb explosion in eastern Afghanistan, Xinhua reported according to The Washington Post.

Citing U.S. military officials, the report said that the incident took place during a U.S. military patrol near Ghazni city, which caused three other U.S. service members and a U.S. military contractor wounded.

The survivors were evacuated from the area and received medical attention, according to the report.

The official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan confirmed the casualties in this attack on Tuesday.

This attack appeared to be the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan in the last 17 months.

A U.S. service member was killed last Saturday while conducting an operation in Afghanistan, according to the official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission.

Earlier this month, a major of U.S. Army National Guard was killed in Afghanistan in an insider attack launched by a member of the Afghan security forces.

U.S. military deaths have surpassed 2,400 since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 27 November 22:08
Afghanistan buys diesel fuel from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 27 November 09:33
Zarif to attend Geneva conference on Afghanistan
Politics 26 November 22:25
Afghanistan considering delaying April presidential election
Other News 26 November 13:57
Afghanistan buys diesel fuel from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 26 November 13:53
Iran expresses support for peace in Afghanistan
Politics 24 November 22:18
Latest
Azerbaijani developer’s app to protect consumers from fake alcohol
ICT 09:18
Planned freight traffic volume along Lapis Lazuli Corridor announced
Economic News 09:17
Ansar Leasing: Situation intensifies in Azerbaijan's leasing market but problems remain
Finance 09:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:11
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 09:11
KazakhExport, EXIAR to support Kazakh-Russian JVs
Economic News 09:10
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 09:09
Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan
Economic News 09:08
Turkmenistan invites foreign companies to develop country's oil sector in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 09:07