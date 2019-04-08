Trump orders firing of Secret Service chief

8 April 2019 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the firing of the U.S. Secret Service director, CNN reported on Monday, one day after the resignation of another top national security official, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Trump instructed his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to fire Secret Service Director Randolph Alles, CNN reported, citing multiple administration officials. One official described the firings as “a near-systematic purge” at the Department of Homeland Security.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group
US 19:06
Iranian MPs vow countermeasure to any US action against IRGC
Politics 09:43
White House to Democrats seeking Trump tax returns: 'Never'
US 04:22
1 killed, 5 injured in multiple shootings in U.S. city of Philadelphia
US 7 April 09:17
President Trump says has not read Mueller report
US 7 April 00:23
G20 must tackle root causes of trade tensions that threaten growth: EU
Europe 6 April 17:06
Latest
Iran's B-MISCO completes 75% of production plan
Economy 21:41
Azerbaijani official to deliver speech at conference in Geneva
Politics 21:41
Exports via customs of Iran's Kashan county exceed $226M
Economy 21:40
Azerbaijan's Air Force helicopter units hold flight-tactical training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 21:40
Azerbaijani hazelnut producer increases production by 20%
Economy 21:38
Iran’s Araz Free Trade and Industrial Zone attracts $540M of local investment
Economy 21:38
Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:51
Tomato prices sharply rise in Iran
Iran 20:48
Iran's Market Regulatory Committee talks on import of meat
Economy 20:47