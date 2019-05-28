Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for talks on “important and timely regional security matters” scheduled for Wednesday, he said in a tweet, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after an attack this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close ally of Iran’s regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which denied the accusations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news