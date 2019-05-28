Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks

28 May 2019 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for talks on “important and timely regional security matters” scheduled for Wednesday, he said in a tweet, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after an attack this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close ally of Iran’s regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which denied the accusations.

