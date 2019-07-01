Ten people killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff in US state of Texas

1 July 2019 06:28 (UTC+04:00)

As many as ten people were killed as a result of a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air 350 crashed shortly after a takeoff in the town of Addison in the US state of Texas, local media reported, citing the town's authorities, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

CBS DFW TV channel reported that the plane crashed into a hangar on Sunday's morning, caught fire and was totally destroyed.

The media also added, citing Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth, that none of the plane's passengers survived in the crash.

On June 30, as many as three people have been killed, with one more injured as a result of a small plane crash near Moose Pass, Alaska.

