United Airlines moving its Boeing 737 MAX jets to short-term storage in Arizona

28 August 2019 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is beginning the process of moving its 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets to short-term storage at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Arizona, where weather conditions are more favorable to store aircraft, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. United has received a ferry permit from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for each of the 14 flights from the planes’ current locations in Los Angeles and Houston, it said.

Chicago-based United expects the planes to be moved by mid-September.

The airline did not make any changes to its timeline for commercial flight of the MAX jets. So far United has removed the planes from its flight schedule until Nov. 3.

The decision to move the aircraft to Arizona stems in part from potential hurricane threats in Houston and the beginning of construction where the jets are being stored at Los Angeles International Airport, United said.

