Fire brigades fight cave fire in California

27 November 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

On Tuesday, some 600 California firefighters battled a forest fire which was fueled by wind and got out of control, putting thousands of homes at risk and causing evacuation orders, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Officials said that helicopters and fixed-wing planes have come to the aid of fire brigades waging their battle across the harsh terrain.

"The Cave Fire is burning under some of the toughest firefighting conditions anywhere in the world", said Los Padres National Forest Fire Chief Jimmy Harris. "We've experienced several offshore wind events at this point, and that has just dried the fuel bed out to the point where we're seeing the fire behavior we saw last night", he added.
He said that firefighters were forced to face high winds, which push the flames up and down the hills.

​Authorities added that the Cave fire has not been contained yet but the hope for heavy rains remains.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said that about 4,000 locals who fled the blaze would be permitted to return home on Tuesday afternoon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute
US 26 November 06:00
Tesla shares rise as Musk says Cybertruck orders hit 200,000
US 26 November 02:36
Facebook agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe
US 22 November 09:37
Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify
US 22 November 07:52
Trump signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown
US 22 November 05:41
US recognizes transition government, calls on Bolivian officials to ‘step aside'
US 22 November 02:26
Latest
Ariane rocket launches two satellites from French Guiana
World 02:26
Over 20 injured as bus with Russian tourists collided with truck in Dominican Republic
Other News 01:29
Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents
World 00:50
Six killed, 15 wounded as three blasts rock Iraqi capital
Arab World 00:01
Two launches from Gaza Strip identified as sirens go off in Sderot
Israel 26 November 23:35
Ministry: Armenian speculation about alleged provocation attempt by Azerbaijani army is unfounded
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 November 23:08
Iraqi air force strikes Daesh fuel, vehicle storage facilities
Arab World 26 November 22:12
French troops pursuing Mali militants killed in helicopter collision
Europe 26 November 21:40
Iran's oil export revenues decrease by over 84%
Oil&Gas 26 November 20:59