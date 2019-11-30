Facebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law

30 November 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Facebook said on Saturday it had issued a correction notice on a user’s post at the request of the Singapore government, but urged for a measured approach to the implementation of a new “fake news” law to protect freedom of speech, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information,” the notice, which could be seen by some users in Singapore, said.

The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text, but it could not be seen by other users inside and outside the country.

The Singapore government said on Friday it had instructed Facebook to publish a correction notice on a Nov. 23 post.

“As required by Singapore law, Facebook applied a label to these posts, which were determined by the Singapore Government to contain false information,” a spokesperson for Facebook said in an emailed statement.

“As it is early days of the law coming into effect, we hope the Singapore Government’s assurances that it will not impact free expression will lead to a measured and transparent approach to implementation.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Facebook agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe
US 22 November 09:37
Singapore upgrades third quarter GDP as manufacturing gloom retreats
Other News 21 November 08:43
Leading Asian venture fund to invest in Kazakhstan's startups (Exclusive)
Business 18 November 08:19
Leading Asian venture fund to invest in Kazakhstan's startups (Exclusive)
Business 14 November 11:50
Facebook unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
Other News 13 November 00:53
Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts
Europe 11 November 20:35
Latest
Iran aims to expand trade relations with Italy, involve private sector more
Business 10:00
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase pumps and equipment via tender
Tenders 10:00
Turkmenistan to supply electricity to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:54
Germany eyes to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan
Business 09:39
TV production in Iran to exceed a million units by end of year
Business 09:37
Capital Economics: OPEC to roll over its output cuts to late 2020
Oil&Gas 09:36
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 09:35
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis welcomed to get management training in Germany
Business 09:34
Napoleon’s boots fetch 117,000 euros at auction in Paris
World 08:46