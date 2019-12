A senior adviser to President Donald Trump said on Monday a U.S.-China trade deal was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase of the agreement was being put to paper, Trend reports citing U.S. News.

"Sure," White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters when asked if a deal were still possible this year to address some trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.

