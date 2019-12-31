U.S. personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure: State Department

All American personnel of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad are secure and there has been no breach of the facility, where protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent protest on Tuesday, the State Department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Matt Tueller, had been on previously scheduled personal travel for more than a week and reports that he had been evacuated are false.

The official said Tueller was returning to the embassy and there are no plans for an evacuation of the facility.

