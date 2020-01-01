U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief

1 January 2020 05:45 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Esper said in a statement he had authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion from the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division. Apart from the immediate deployment, additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15
US 31 December 2019 23:43
U.S. personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure: State Department
US 31 December 2019 22:24
Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief
US 31 December 2019 21:01
Trump blames Iran for demonstrators storming U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
US 31 December 2019 20:26
Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy condemn air strikes
Arab World 31 December 2019 13:01
Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous
Arab World 31 December 2019 08:31
Latest
WhatsApp to suspend services on certain devices in 2020
Other News 06:46
Chinese FM holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister
China 05:02
Let's get Brexit done and end division in 2020, Johnson tells Britons
Europe 04:05
North Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future
Other News 03:19
Brazil hikes minimum wage more than expected, eyes extra fiscal discipline as a result
Other News 02:25
Gazprom, Belarus extended their gas contracts for a year, set gas price for two months
Russia 01:32
President Aliyev: All goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year have been successfully fulfilled and Azerbaijan has successfully developed (VIDEO)
Politics 00:36
Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15
US 31 December 2019 23:43
Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires
Other News 31 December 2019 23:07