Trump sends North Korea's Kim birthday greetings

10 January 2020 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a happy birthday message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said on Friday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Chung, who met Trump in Washington this week, told reporters that he was given a message to pass to North Korea and it was delivered on Thursday.

Chung said on arriving back in South Korea that Trump had remembered the day they met was Kim Jong Un’s birthday and had sent him birthday greetings.

“President Trump asked President Moon to deliver his message to Chairman Kim,” said Chung, without elaborating whether it was a written message or whether it included anything beyond the greeting.

