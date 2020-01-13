US Secretary of State Pompeo says he is "outraged" by attack on Iraqi air base

13 January 2020 03:19 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his indignation at an attack of the Balad air base in Iraq and called on the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable. He posted the corresponding message on Twitter on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi air base," he tweeted calling on the Iraqi government "to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable."

"These continued violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end," he added.

Earlier, an official representative of the headquarters of the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) told TASS that the US personnel are not present at Balad Air Base.

OIR is carried out both in in Iraq and Syria by a coalition of countries led by the United States.

Earlier Reuters reported that at least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an attack on Balad air base in northern Iraq on Sunday. Reuters referred to military sources saying that seven mortar bombs had hit the base’s runway. The agency noted that the US forces were also at the base. It has not been reported yet about who was behind the attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin
US 12 January 23:29
Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses U.S. forces
Other News 12 January 22:51
U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes
US 12 January 02:21
U.S. regulator seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes
US 11 January 07:01
U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike: sources
US 11 January 02:25
Trump believes Iran was targeting four U.S. embassies
US 11 January 00:55
Latest
Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion by over-allotment of shares
Arab World 02:33
Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin
Russia 01:49
At least 17 killed as extreme cold sweeps across Afghanistan
Other News 01:01
Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal
Europe 00:15
China's U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin
US 12 January 23:29
Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses U.S. forces
Other News 12 January 22:51
Iran to pay compensation for downed Ukrainian plane
Politics 12 January 22:22
Uzbekistan’s co-op with Italian export-credit agency to focus on SMEs
Finance 12 January 22:05
UN chief extends condolences to Oman over sultan's death
Arab World 12 January 21:45