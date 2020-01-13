Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US

13 January 2020 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t care whether Tehran will negotiate with Washington. He wrote the corresponding message on Twitter on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to him what is really important is that Iran has no nuclear weapons and there is no violence against the protesters in the country.

"National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions and protests have Iran "choked off", will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and "don’t kill your protesters," he tweeted.

Earlier, US national security advisor Robert O’Brien said chances that Tehran would negotiate with Washington are higher after the death of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In turn, Pentagon Chief, Mark Esper, said on Sunday that the US is ready for negotiations with the Iranian authorities without preconditions, despite the support of the protesters in that country from Washington.

Trump previously called on the Iranian leadership not to use violence against protesters, as well as allowing human rights organizations to monitor protests in the country. He expressed support for their participants.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Mideast over phone
Turkey 08:19
US wants China to stop buying Iranian oil - US Treasury
US 06:34
'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg
US 05:03
US Secretary of State Pompeo says he is "outraged" by attack on Iraqi air base
US 03:19
Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal
Europe 00:15
China's U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin
US 12 January 23:29
Latest
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Mideast over phone
Turkey 08:19
Jankauskas: EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation goes beyond Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 08:00
Kidnapper shot dead in north China
China 07:32
US wants China to stop buying Iranian oil - US Treasury
US 06:34
Thousands evacuated as Philippine volcano threatens big eruption
Other News 05:51
'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg
US 05:03
Eastern Libya's Haftar arrives in Moscow where might hold talks with GNA's Sarraj
Other News 04:15
US Secretary of State Pompeo says he is "outraged" by attack on Iraqi air base
US 03:19
Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion by over-allotment of shares
Arab World 02:33