Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US

US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t care whether Tehran will negotiate with Washington. He wrote the corresponding message on Twitter on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to him what is really important is that Iran has no nuclear weapons and there is no violence against the protesters in the country.

"National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions and protests have Iran "choked off", will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and "don’t kill your protesters," he tweeted.

Earlier, US national security advisor Robert O’Brien said chances that Tehran would negotiate with Washington are higher after the death of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In turn, Pentagon Chief, Mark Esper, said on Sunday that the US is ready for negotiations with the Iranian authorities without preconditions, despite the support of the protesters in that country from Washington.

Trump previously called on the Iranian leadership not to use violence against protesters, as well as allowing human rights organizations to monitor protests in the country. He expressed support for their participants.

