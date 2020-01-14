American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations into June

14 January 2020 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) will extend cancellations of Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX flights through June 3 as the grounding threatens to impact a second busy U.S. summer travel season, Trend reports citing Reuters.

American, the largest U.S. airline, announced last month it was canceling about 140 flights a day through April 6.

Once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gives 737 MAX approval to return to service, American will need at least 30 days to prepare the jets and its pilots for commercial flights, airline and union officials have said.

Boeing 737 MAXs have been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following an Ethiopian Airlines Co crash, the second of two fatal crashes in five months that killed 346 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit
US 8 January 02:01
Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots
Other News 18 December 2019 21:56
Boeing says 737 MAX approval delays could hit production
US 6 December 2019 02:13
Details of Boeing 737 MAX purchase for Kazakhstan's FlyArystan revealed
Transport 4 December 2019 18:27
30 Boeing 737 MAX to be purchased for Kazakhstan's FlyArystan lowcoster
Business 19 November 2019 16:15
American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March
World 9 November 2019 03:17
Latest
Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal
Europe 22:27
Incident occurs on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Georgia 21:53
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 90th anniversary of Khoshbakht Yusifzade
Politics 21:52
US imposes new North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury Department
Other News 21:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 20:56
Khirdalan Steel Construction Plant in Azerbaijan talks plans for this year
Business 20:52
Volume of cargo transportation by sea up in Azerbaijan
Transport 20:49
Iran responds to European side’s statement on nuke deal
Nuclear Program 20:46
Iran's stock market index rises
Business 20:34