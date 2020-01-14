American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations into June

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) will extend cancellations of Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX flights through June 3 as the grounding threatens to impact a second busy U.S. summer travel season, Trend reports citing Reuters.

American, the largest U.S. airline, announced last month it was canceling about 140 flights a day through April 6.

Once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gives 737 MAX approval to return to service, American will need at least 30 days to prepare the jets and its pilots for commercial flights, airline and union officials have said.

Boeing 737 MAXs have been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following an Ethiopian Airlines Co crash, the second of two fatal crashes in five months that killed 346 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news