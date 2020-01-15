Trump accuses Apple of refusing to 'unlock phones used by killers'

15 January 2020 06:50 (UTC+04:00)

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, in an apparent reference to the investigation into the Pensacola shooting and Barr's Monday statement, also accused Apple of not providing assistance in unlocking "phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements", Trend reports citing Sputnik.

POTUS demanded that the company "step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!"

Trump's tweet follows a statement by the attorney general to reporters at the Department of Justice, in which Barr claimed that although Apple was asked "for their help in unlocking the shooter’s iPhones", the company has not provided what he characterized as "substantive assistance".

Apple responded by noting that they "reject the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation."​

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US, China have not agreed on future tariff reductions - Joint Statement
US 04:51
US imposes new North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury Department
Other News 14 January 21:43
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing
US 14 January 06:01
U.S. troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
Arab World 14 January 04:01
U.S. Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator
US 14 January 02:44
Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US
US 13 January 07:11
Latest
Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine
Other News 05:52
US, China have not agreed on future tariff reductions - Joint Statement
US 04:51
UN expects Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to take part in conference in Berlin - spokesperson
World 03:20
Head of Libyan parliament in Tobruk says ceasefire over
World 02:35
Syrian air defence system repels attack targeting air base in Homs
Arab World 01:37
One dead after chemical factory explosion in Spain's Tarragona
Europe 00:35
Iran welcomes "constructive" measures to save nuclear deal: spokesperson
Iran 14 January 23:19
Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal
Europe 14 January 22:27
Incident occurs on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Georgia 14 January 21:53