1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut nightclub shooting

One person is dead and four others are injured following a nightclub shooting in the northeastern U.S. state of Connecticut early Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Shooting investigation underway at south-end nightclub. Preliminary info, 5 people shot/451 Franklin Ave, 1 fatally. MCD/CSD and support units on scene," Hartford police tweeted.

The dead victim was a 28-year-old man, the Hartford police said on Twitter.

Two of the wounded were still in surgery as of 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the tweet said, while the two others were "stable."

Hartford police Lieutenant Paul Cicero told the Associated Press that police left the scene at around 7 a.m. (1200 GMT), amid a "long, complex investigation."

Further details, including information about the shooter, were not immediately available.