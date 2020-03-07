Biden says his U.S. presidential campaign has raised about $22 million in five days

US 7 March 2020 03:57 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Friday his campaign had raised about $22 million in five days, a figure that would represent continued momentum after his sweep of primary wins on Super Tuesday.

“We’ve already raised about 22 million bucks just in 5 days,” Biden said by telephone to a private campaign event, describing it as a sign of “enthusiasm.”

