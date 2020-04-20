IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression
The crisis sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is the worst since the Great Depression, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The fallout from the virus will mean that 170 countries will have negative economic growth this year, she told a videoconference press briefing for the Bulgarian media.
