Two dead in California shooting, says newspaper

At least two people were killed on Saturday in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in the US city of Red Bluff (state of California), The New York Times reported with reference to a hospital official, Trend reports citing TASS.

Four other people injured during the shooting were in fair condition, according to the official. A Walmart employee said that 50 to 60 gunshots were heard, the newspaper wrote.

Daily News said earlier that there were at least three injuries, according to witnesses. The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. (1:30 am on Sunday Moscow time), according to the publication.