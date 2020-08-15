US set to resume work on UN Security Council sanctions against Iran — envoy

Within the next few days, the United States will start working to resume UN sanctions against Iran, the US permanent representative to the United Nations said after the Security Council rejected the US proposal to resume the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Under Resolution 2231, the United States has every right to initiate snapback of provisions of previous Security Council resolutions. In the coming days, the United States will follow through on that promise to stop at nothing to extend the arms embargo," Ambassador Kelly Craft said in a statement.

"The Trump administration’s vision for peace in the Middle East will endure the abject failures of the UN Security Council," Craft added.

Earlier US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the UN Security Council rejected the US resolution to extend the arms embargo against Iran. Two security council members (US and the Dominican Republic) voted in favor, two (Russia and China) voted against, the rest abstained.

Under the Iran nuclear deal, the restrictions on selling armaments to Iran expire on October 18. US officials have numerously stated that they will seek the embargo’s extension, despite the US pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.