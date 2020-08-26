Trump to nominate acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Wolf to permanent post

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would nominate Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf to permanently serve in the role, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a post on Twitter, Trump said he was “pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security.”

Trump, a Republican who faces re-election on Nov. 3, made immigration a central focus of his first term in office as well as in his re-election campaign against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Still, even as immigration has been a top issue for Trump, he has cycled through leaders at DHS, which oversees immigration enforcement.

Trump's announcement comes after here the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found earlier this month that Wolf's appointment as acting secretary did not follow processes outlined in federal law, and top Democrats called on Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to step down.