Over 68 million people take part in 2020 US election early vote — portal

More than 68 million US citizens have already cast their ballot in the 2020 US general election early vote, according to data, published by the United States Elections Project web portal on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Overall, 68,594,113 people have already taken part in the early vote.

The biggest number of early votes (7,802,505) was registered in Texas, followed by California (7,402,302), Florida (6,427,773) and North Carolina (3,411,850). The number of early votes exceeds one million in 16 states, including Georgia, Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts and New York.

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens will go to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. In addition, voters will head to the ballot boxes to decide on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections will be held.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joseph Biden are competing in the presidential race. The winner has to secure 270 electoral votes among the 538 members of the Electoral College. The new US president will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.