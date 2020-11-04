Trump leads in Kentucky, Indiana, New Hampshire - Fox News

Incumbent US President Donald Trump is leading in the states of Kentucky, Indiana and New Hampshire with 1% of the ballots counted, Trend reports citing TASS. Fox News reported.

In Indiana, which holds 11 electoral votes, Trump is winning with 68.6% against 29.7% for Biden. In Kentucky, where eight votes are up for grabs, the president is ahead with 68.1% versus 30.4% for his Democrat rival. New Hampshire (four votes) also supported Trump with 61.5% against 38.5% for Biden.