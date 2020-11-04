Trump leads in Kentucky, Indiana, New Hampshire - Fox News
Incumbent US President Donald Trump is leading in the states of Kentucky, Indiana and New Hampshire with 1% of the ballots counted, Trend reports citing TASS. Fox News reported.
In Indiana, which holds 11 electoral votes, Trump is winning with 68.6% against 29.7% for Biden. In Kentucky, where eight votes are up for grabs, the president is ahead with 68.1% versus 30.4% for his Democrat rival. New Hampshire (four votes) also supported Trump with 61.5% against 38.5% for Biden.
Latest
Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort - top Azerbaijani official
Armenia demonstrated its true face by firing ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO)
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan
Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide
President's aide calls on Azerbaijani citizens abroad for vigilance against possible Armenian attacks
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, spokesman for Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holding joint briefing