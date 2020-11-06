Trump thinks Democrats will ‘steal the election’ using late votes

US President Donald Trump believes that the Democrats can "steal the election" using ballots sent after the polling stations closed down, the Trump campaign said via Twitter Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! If you count the illegal and late votes, they (Democrats - TASS) can steal the election from us," the campaign underscored.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.