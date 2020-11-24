UN says US’ decision to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty is regrettable

The United States’ withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies is regrettable as it weakens the international architecture of security, United Nations Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The decision taken by the United States to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty was regrettable. We do note that other parties to the treaty continue to show commitment to it," he said.

"I think what we're seeing is a deteriorating international security environment, which is worrying," he noted. "And these types of agreements, confidence·building measures, arms control, are really more important now than ever."