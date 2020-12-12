U.S. stocks close mixed with stimulus in focus

Wall Street's major averages finished mixed on Friday as investors looked to updates on additional U.S. COVID-19 relief package, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to 30,046.37. The S&P 500 was down 4.65 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,663.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 27.94 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,377.87.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors declined, with energy closing down 1.15 percent, leading the laggards. Communication services rose 1.15 percent, the best-performing group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower, with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Wall Street weighed the prospects of additional U.S. COVID-19 aid package as lawmakers struggled to push through new fiscal stimulus before year-end. Yet, the outlook remained uncertain as Democrats and Republicans divided on the scope and size of a possible deal.

Without a new relief package, many Americans will soon lose their unemployment benefits and begin to face hardships like eviction and foreclosure by the end of the year.