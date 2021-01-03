U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

US 3 January 2021 06:24 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 4,225,756 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 13,071,925 doses, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses.

A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The agency also reported 20,061,818 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 168,637 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,428 to 346,925.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec. 31.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Commercial banks’ loans for SMEs up in Georgia
Commercial banks’ loans for SMEs up in Georgia
Bitcoin surpasses $33,000 updating all-time high (UPDATE)
Bitcoin surpasses $33,000 updating all-time high (UPDATE)
Kazakhstan negotiating to sign free trade agreements with several countries
Kazakhstan negotiating to sign free trade agreements with several countries
Loading Bars
Latest
U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC US 06:24
Iran and Russia preparing meeting on coronavirus vaccines, envoy says Politics 05:38
Commercial banks’ loans for SMEs up in Georgia Finance 05:01
Small plane crashes in U.S. Michigan US 04:45
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger Other News 04:01
Four killed in Canada helicopter crash Other News 03:15
UAE reports record COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day Arab World 02:28
Bitcoin surpasses $33,000 updating all-time high (UPDATE) Finance 01:39
Israel reports 5,289 new COVID-19 cases, 433,799 in total Israel 00:41
Georgian parliament to hold extraordinary sittings on January 4-5 Georgia 2 January 23:55
Over 800,000 Russians have been vaccinated against coronavirus Russia 2 January 23:36
Kazakhstan negotiating to sign free trade agreements with several countries Business 2 January 23:29
Netherlands to vaccinate emergency care workers as soon as possible Europe 2 January 23:09
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 2 January 22:31
Azerbaijani grandmaster Rajabov defeats Armenia's Aronian Society 2 January 22:03
Iran increases goods export volume to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 2 January 21:40
National Bank of Georgia reveals annual inflation indicators Finance 2 January 21:40
Iran continues to pay out money to businesses damaged by COVID-19 Business 2 January 21:40
Turkey reports 11,180 new COVID-19 cases as daily death toll falls to 202 Turkey 2 January 21:15
Russia reports 26,301 new coronavirus cases, 447 deaths Russia 2 January 20:39
Iranian government aims to complete Tehran – North Freeway Transport 2 January 20:11
Japan considers declaring another state of emergency over COVID-19 Other News 2 January 20:02
India drug regulator's expert body recommends two COVID vaccines for emergency use Other News 2 January 19:05
Azerbaijani Azerenergy's 11M2020 export revenues down Oil&Gas 2 January 18:37
Qatar reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 144,240 in total Arab World 2 January 18:31
Kazakhstan's president signs Environmental Code Kazakhstan 2 January 18:07
Turkey suspends entries from UK after 15 cases of new COVID-19 variant Turkey 2 January 18:06
International reserves of the National Bank of Georgia down Finance 2 January 18:04
Azerbaijan shows footage from Rebend village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 2 January 18:01
Iranian farmers oppose import of million tons of wheat Business 2 January 17:38
Azerbaijan confirms 3,645 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 2 January 17:08
Iran's private sector companies demand Iraq to pay its debts Business 2 January 17:00
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space Other News 2 January 15:07
Azerbaijan extends financial sector aiding measures due to COVID-19 Finance 2 January 15:06
Covishield vaccine: India's drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine Other News 2 January 15:01
Trend News Agency's chief editor awakens from coma, following COVID-19 infection Society 2 January 14:54
More than 1 million people recover from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran Society 2 January 14:48
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 January 14:42
Russia records 26,301 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center Russia 2 January 14:09
Iran imports influenza vaccine from South Korea Society 2 January 13:16
Iran to strengthen border control to prevent COVID-19 mutation to enter country Society 2 January 13:12
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 2 January 13:04
SOCAR Turkey to complete $600M worth project in 2021 Oil&Gas 2 January 12:54
9M2020 physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP drops year-on-year Business 2 January 12:22
Georgia reports 342 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 2 January 12:16
SOCAR Turkey to offer new products depending on market demand Oil&Gas 2 January 12:15
Iran inaugurates Kani Sib dam in West Azerbaijan province Business 2 January 12:10
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yenikand village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Society 2 January 12:05
Azerbaijani president, first lady extend condolences to family of Robert Hossein Politics 2 January 11:57
STAR Refinery exceeds forecast volumes of crude refining Oil&Gas 2 January 11:57
First F-Class turbine station launched in Iran Oil&Gas 2 January 11:55
Kazakhstan reports improvements in deficit of country's balance of payments Finance 2 January 11:38
Georgia reveals volume of exported fruits Business 2 January 11:25
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 2 January 11:07
Azerbaijan's aluminum producer to purchase fusing tool via tender Tenders 2 January 11:05
FAO takes steps to tackle increasing locust outbreaks in Georgia Business 2 January 10:40
Indian envoy meets Nepal minister, assures cooperation in procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccine Other News 2 January 10:37
COVID-19 vaccine dry run across India on Jan 2 Other News 2 January 10:36
Iran talks joint COVID-19 vaccine production with Cuba Society 2 January 09:59
KazMunayGas's subsidiary to purchase accumulators via tender Tenders 2 January 09:59
Iranian currency rates for January 2 Finance 2 January 09:59
Iran needs more investments to develop its power sector Business 2 January 09:45
Iran seeks to purchase more vaccine against coronavirus Society 2 January 09:40
Chinese mainland reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 2 January 08:27
Iranian diplomat terms int’l cooperation as only way to fight COVID-19 Iran 2 January 07:50
Turkey confirms 12,203 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 2 January 07:22
Kazakhstan continues introduction of mobile diagnostic tools in railway sector Transport 2 January 07:01
China ready to work with ASEAN to further enrich partnership: FM World 2 January 06:26
France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours Europe 2 January 05:14
Turkey identifies 15 cases of new ‘British’ coronavirus strain Turkey 2 January 04:17
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 20 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 2 January 03:12
Iraq reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 596,193 in total Arab World 2 January 02:07
More than 470,000 COVID-19 cases recorded globally in past 24 hours, WHO reports World 2 January 01:14
UK to close all London primary schools as coronavirus cases surge Europe 2 January 00:31
Istanbul Development Agency earmarks $60.5M for innovative, tech-oriented projects Finance 2 January 00:01
Iran receives part of its debt from Iraq Business 1 January 23:59
Kazakh, Turkish Presidents hold phone talk, discuss bilateral cooperation Kazakhstan 1 January 23:46
Israel reports 8,567 new COVID-19 cases, 428,510 in total Israel 1 January 23:12
Iran has told IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20% Nuclear Program 1 January 22:21
UK records another 53,285 coronavirus cases, 613 deaths Europe 1 January 21:38
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 1 January 20:59
Iran gasoline exports hit $1.4b in 7 months Finance 1 January 20:56
Turkey’s YTB provides surgery courses for Turkic countries Turkey 1 January 20:54
Pandemic likely to end by summer - Tajik minister of health Tajikistan 1 January 20:51
26 civilians killed by rebels in eastern Congo Other News 1 January 20:16
Prime Minister of Bulgaria makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 1 January 20:05
ANAMA and MIA of Azerbaijan appeal to population (VİDEO) Society 1 January 20:02
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, prisoners Other News 1 January 19:45
Radio TV broadcasting restored in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 1 January 19:16
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Malatkeshin village of Zangilan region (VİDEO) Politics 1 January 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 3,858 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 January 18:21
Georgia to show that it does not give up easily - President Georgia 1 January 17:58
Turkey to administer inactive COVID-19 vaccine in 2 doses, 28 days apart Turkey 1 January 17:55
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,300 people Society 1 January 17:53
753 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 1 January 17:50
S.Korea's export falls 5.4 pct in 2020 over COVID-19 Economy 1 January 17:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Khojahan village of Gubadli region (VİDEO) Politics 1 January 16:57
Water and electricity facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 1 January 15:45
Nigerian army kills scores of Boko Haram militants in airstrikes: spokesman Other News 1 January 15:44
Georgia reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries, 23 deaths Georgia 1 January 15:03
All news