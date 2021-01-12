Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies
Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino magnate and major donor to Republican politicians including President Donald Trump, has died, his casino said on Tuesday. He was 87, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.
