US former Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age of 100
US former Secretary of State George Shultz has died at the age of 100 in California, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Shultz, American government official, economist, and business executive, was a member of the presidential cabinets of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.
