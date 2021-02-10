White House forecasts delay for first Biden budget proposal, citing Trump

The release of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first budget proposal in office will be delayed, due to “intransigence” on the part of the former Trump administration, the White House said on Wednesday, declining to offer a timeline for issuing the document, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“There were some challenges that came about during the transition, in terms of a bit of intransigence from the outgoing administration and lack ofcooperation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing. “So we expect there to be a delay in the...release of his first budget,” she added.