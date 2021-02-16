Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer

Marriott International Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson, 62, who was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, has unexpectedly died, the company said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

He had earlier this month stepped back from full-time role for several months to treat the cancer that was diagnosed in 2019.

Marriott said it will appoint a new CEO in the next two weeks.

In his absence, Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations, is overseeing the company’s lodging division, while Tony Capuano, group president for global development, is in charge of the U.S. and Canada lodging business.