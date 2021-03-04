BlackRock builds 5% stake in Toshiba, becomes third largest shareholder
BlackRock Inc has built a 5.21% stake in Toshiba Corp, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It becomes Toshiba’s third-largest shareholder behind hedge funds Effissimo Capital Management and Farallon Capital Management, a source familiar with the matter said.
The Japanese industrial conglomerate is embroiled in a long-running row with activist shareholders.
