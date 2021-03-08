U.S. administers 90.35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 90,351,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sundayand distributed 116,363,405 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The agency said 58,873,710 people had received one or more doses while 30,686,881 people have received the second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 7,389,102 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.