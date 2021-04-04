At least 5 shot outside bar in U.S. Alabama
At least five people were injured during a shooting outside a bar in southern U.S. state of Alabama early Saturday morning, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Police responded to a call at 2:47 a.m. local time after shots were fired in a bar parking lot in downtown Tuscaloosa, the city's police department said in a news release.
Police have detained and questioned multiple suspects following the shooting, said a CNN report.
