E-commerce firm StockX valued at $3.8 billion after new funding round
E-commerce firm StockX said on Thursday it had raised $255 million in a financing round, valuing the company at more than $3.8 billion, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The all-cash offer was led by Altimeter Capital, with participation from existing investors and new institutional investor Dragoneer.
