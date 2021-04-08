E-commerce firm StockX valued at $3.8 billion after new funding round

US 8 April 2021 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
E-commerce firm StockX valued at $3.8 billion after new funding round

E-commerce firm StockX said on Thursday it had raised $255 million in a financing round, valuing the company at more than $3.8 billion, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The all-cash offer was led by Altimeter Capital, with participation from existing investors and new institutional investor Dragoneer.

