Biden confirms invitation to Putin to take part in climate summit
US President Joe Biden has confirmed an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the upcoming online climate summit, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Joseph Biden confirmed his earlier invitation to the Russian president to take part in a climate summit that is to be held in a videoconference format on April 22-23," it said.
