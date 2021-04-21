Over 200 mln COVID-19 shots administered in U.S.

More than 200 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the country has hit 200 million COVID-19 shots, a target he had set out to meet by the end of April.

About 215 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered by Wednesday, while more than 277 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country, CDC data showed.

Currently there are about 87 million Americans fully vaccinated, accounting for 26.4 percent of the U.S. population, according to CDC data.