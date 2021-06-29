Biden, Israeli president discuss ties, regional issues

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden, at the beginning of their meeting in the Oval Office, reaffirmed U.S. "unwavering commitment" to Israel's self-defense, adding "Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch."

Biden said he would be hosting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House "very soon," and voiced support for the normalization of relations between Israel and other countries in the region.

Rivlin is due to retire next month after the end of his seven-year term.

The role of the president in Israel is mainly ceremonial with little executive power. The president of Israel is elected for seven years and cannot serve more than a single term.