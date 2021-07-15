Death toll from winter storm in U.S. Texas rises to 210

The death toll from the severe winter storm in U.S. Texas reached 210 statewide, local media reported Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fifty-nine storm-related fatalities were added to the total as media quoted the new update from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to the update, Harris County where the fourth largest U.S. city of Houston is located recorded the most deaths of 43, followed by Travis County at 28 and Dallas County at 20.

The deaths occurred from Feb. 11 to March 5 and most of the deaths so far have been related to hypothermia, said the update. Other causes included carbon-monoxide poisoning, exacerbation of chronic illness, falls, fire and traffic accidents.

The death toll could grow further as more death records are reviewed and more information is gathered, officials said.