Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station
The Pentagon was on lockdown on Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near the Metro bus platform, according to multiple local media reports, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent out an alert following the "shooting event," instructing all personnel to remain in the building.
Several people are reported to be hurt.
