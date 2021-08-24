McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.

To take over her position running U.S. marketing, the company hired Tariq Hassan, currently chief marketing officer at Petco Inc, McDonald's said in a company-wide note on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

The moves follow the global burger chain's creation of a new unit in July to bring digital, data analytics, marketing, restaurant development and operations under one umbrella. read more

The Chicago-based company rolled out MyMcDonald's Rewards in the United States on July 8 as fast-food chains have raced to launch loyalty programs to spur sales, mine a trove of customer data, reach younger consumers and give people more ways to order.

Flatley takes over global marketing from Alistair Macrow, who will become chief executive officer of the UK and Ireland.