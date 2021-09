4, including infant, killed after shooting in U.S. Florida

Four people, including an infant, were killed on Sunday in Lakeland, southeastern U.S. state Florida, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An 11-year-old girl was injured after being shot "multiple times" in the incident, said the reports.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the shootings took place at 4:30 a.m. in two separate houses, adding that the suspect surrendered after being wounded in a shootout with police.

No police were injured in the shootout, he added.

The suspect reportedly was a survivalist "who came for a gunfight" and admitted to using methamphetamine.