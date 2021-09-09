Tropical storm Mindy reaches US coast

Tropical storm Mindy, formed in the Atlantic Ocean, hit the coast of the US state of Florida on Wednesday, according to the New York Times, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the newspaper, the island of St. Vincent, 100 km from the city of Tallahassee, suffered the first blow.

According to forecasts of meteorologists, Mindy with wind gusts of up to 24 m/s will affect the north of Florida, as well as the states of Georgia and South Carolina, and on Thursday it will once again move towards the ocean.