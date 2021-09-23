US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials

US 23 September 2021 01:58 (UTC+04:00)
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials

US House Rules Committee passed an amendment to the defense budget, which recommend the US administration to consider imposing sanctions against 35 Russian citizens, including Russian ministers, major businessmen, public figures and journalists, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that the mentioned Russian citizens may be involved in violation of human rights. The US President must provide a conclusion to the relevant US Congress committees whether any of the mentioned people comply with the criteria for imposition of sanctions under the "Global Magnitsky Act."

The list includes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, First Deputy Administration head Sergey Kiriyenko, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

The list also includes Russian National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov, Federal Security Agency Director Alexander Bortnikov, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov, and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Besides, the list includes businessmen Roman Abramovich, Alisher Usmanov, Oleg Deripaska, Gennady Timchenko, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin, VEB CEO Igor Shuvalov.

The list also includes RT Chief Editor Margarita Simonyan, journalist Vladimir Solovyov and Channel 1 CEO Konstantin Ernst.

This amendment is recommendatory. It has not yet been reviewed by the US House.

