Pfizer asks U.S. FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster for all 18 and up

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday that they had asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 years old and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The move came as part of a long-running debate among experts over who should be eligible for booster shots. An FDA advisory panel voted against a request for all adults to have a booster in September, in what was "a blow to the (Joe) Biden administration's earlier announcement of widespread shots," said The Hill.

Currently, people who get the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines six months ago or longer may get a booster if they are 65 or older; at risk of severe COVID-19 from a breakthrough infection because of a medical condition such as diabetes, kidney disease or pregnancy; or at risk because of living conditions or work.

The companies said the submission was based on results of a Phase 3 trial involving more than 10,000 participants. It found boosters were safe and had an efficacy of 95 percent against symptomatic COVID-19 compared with the two-dose vaccine schedule in the period when the highly transmissible Delta was the dominant strain.