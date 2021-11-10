Biden-Xi virtual meeting planned for as soon as next week
A virtual meeting planned between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be held as soon as next week, a person briefed on the matter told, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Spokespersons for the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington declined to confirm whether the meeting would take place next week.
The two sides said they had reached an agreement in principle to hold the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi before year-end after talks in the Swiss city of Zurich last month between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi.
