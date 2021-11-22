At least 1 dead, more than 20 injured after SUV drives through Waukesha Holiday Parade
There is at least one person dead and more than 20 injured after an SUV drove through the Waukesha Holiday Parade route, Trend reports with reference to local CBS58 TV.
A shelter in place warning was issued by the Waukesha Police Department at approximately 7:05 p.m. Residents within a 1/2 mile from downtown are advised to wait until there's an all clear.
Authorities said multiple people were injured and at least one person died.
