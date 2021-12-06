US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

The United States has announced plans to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move the Chinese government has already said would be met with “firm countermeasures,” Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

The White House on Monday said the US would not send an official delegation.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

She added that the diplomatic boycott, which has been encouraged by some members of the US Congress for months, would not affect the attendance of American athletes, who have the “full support” of the Biden administration.