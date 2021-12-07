New York mayor plans vaccination mandate for private-sector employers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday he planned to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector employers that will go into effect on Dec. 27, calling it a "pre-emptive strike," Trend reports citing Reuters.
Several indicators on Monday showed the spread of COVID-19 were increasing in the most populous city in the United States, including the percentage of people who are testing positive for the virus, according to data from New York City.
In November, a U.S. appeals court upheld its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Young grew up who did not see Karabakh, they liberated Karabakh at cost of their lives – President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
I tell them to give us date of when Zangazur corridor will be opened - President Ilham Aliyev to Armenia (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Gonagkand settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school № 1 in Guba (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Guba district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO)