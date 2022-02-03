SpaceX launches rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office satellite
SpaceX launched a Falcon-9 rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellite, according to a broadcast on the company’s website, Trend reports citing TASS.
The rocket blasted off a launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Station in California at 03:28 pm local time. The launch is part of NROL-87 mission.
The activities of the NRO, which controls the US reconnaissance satellites, are strictly classified. The parameters and description of the reconnaissance satellite are not disclosed.
